Get ready for Easter fun

Families could use a fun outing, and there are four Easter egg hunt events taking place this weekend and next weekend to choose from–two in Cedar Springs, and two in the Sand Lake area. Read on for the details that we have.

April 9: The Cedar Springs Public Library and The Harvest of Hope Foundation are having an Easter Celebration on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The event will be held at the Cedar Springs Public Library, located at 107 N. Main St. Cedar Springs 49319. There will be a donation-based pancake breakfast supporting the Harvest of Hope Foundation, pictures with the Easter Bunny (be sure to bring a camera), a Great Bunny Scavenger Hunt, and an Easter Storytime! Storytime will take place every 15 minutes between 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and is great for ages 0-5. Hop on down and join the fun!

April 9: The Kent District Library Spencer Township branch will hold a Spring Festival and Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Celebrate the beginning of spring at the library. We will have an egg hunt for the children, along with games, activities, and crafts for the rest of the family. The library is located at 14960 Meddler Avenue, Gowen. Sponsored by the Friends of the Spencer Township Library.

April 16: The Sand Lake Chamber of Commerce will be holding their annual community Easter egg hunt at Salisbury Park in the Village of Sand Lake on Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m. There will be plenty of eggs to be found, and drawings for prizes for each age group. Kids will be put in age groups and they will all start at the same time. There will even be a special guest appearance by the Easter bunny!

April 16: The Cedar Springs Community Easter Extravaganza will be held on Saturday, April 16 from 1-3 p.m. by City Impact and Green Family and Friends at Morley Park in the City of Cedar Springs. Cedar Springs area businesses and churches are coming together to celebrate community and have some fun!

There will be an Easter egg hunt; bounce house; free lunch; games; crafts; petting zoo; Kent County Sheriff’s deputies and horses; and they are giving away over 75 new bikes for boys and girls!