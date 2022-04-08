City to apply for grant for Heart of Cedar Springs

Conceptual plan – option D, Heart of Cedar Springs Park, Cedar Springs, MI. Design by Fleis & Vanderbrink

























By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs City Council held a special meeting last Thursday, March 31, to hold a public hearing and take action on approving a grant application to the Michigan DNR that would partially fund further development of the Heart of Cedar Springs Park, located at Main and Maple Streets, behind the library.

“It has been the vision of the CBDT (Community Building Development Team) and the City to develop that area into the true Heart of our City, a place that can be used throughout the year for various scheduled activities but also on an everyday basis as a City playground and park,” explained City Manager Mike Womack.

With that in mind, the City developed the Heart of Cedar Springs (HOCS) master plan.

“After hosting several public input sessions, there were a number of elements that the City decided to incorporate into the HOCS Master Plan,” said Womack. “The main underlying basis of the plan was the installation of a natural playground area for kids to play on during concerts in the park or while visiting the library. The City was interested in the natural playground concept because it best fit with the existing natural elements of the park, namely the creek and the meadow areas. The playground will be composed of play elements utilizing sand, water, rocks, logs, a hill, and other natural objects that will not detract from the existing beauty of the area.

“To further promote use of the park, the phase 1 plan calls for a small pavilion, improved parking and asphalt walking paths and a new multi-stall bathroom that we’d like to have heated so that it is usable year-round. The City Council strongly felt that the plans needed to promote ADA accessibility throughout and also not interfere with the larger amphitheater area so that concerts could still be held. A phase 2 plan calls for further development along the western side of the White Pine Trail, with additional walking paths, more parking, and a larger pavilion. Future additional ideas include the possible addition of a small splash pad area, the potential for a synthetic ice area for winter ice-skating and an outdoor natural gas fireplace.”

The estimated cost of phase 1 is $591,330 and $604,785 for phase 2. Womack said both phases should be eligible for a grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The City is currently applying for a $300,000 grant from the Michigan DNR toward phase 1. If approved, the City’s portion would be $291,330 toward phase 1.

“The City has been frugal over the last several years, running a conservative budget and saving money into our general fund balance specifically to be able to pay our portion of a number of grants that we knew that we would be applying for or developing now. So, we do have a decent amount of money specifically saved up for grant matching,” explained Womack.

If they do get the grant for phase 1, they would plan phase 1 development for 2023. If they don’t get the grant, the project would likely need to be delayed until they can figure out alternate funding.