Weed expo coming to Cedar Springs!

Community volunteers working with the Cedar Springs Chamber of Commerce and an organization called Hemp.com are working to host the very first “Weed Expo” in the city of Cedar Springs. Currently there are approximately three cannabis shops open for business within the city limits with three or four more in the process of applying for approval.

The expo would be held during the summer festival sponsored by the chamber at the ampitheater in the city park known as “The Heart of Cedar Springs” next to the Cedar Springs Public Library. The park has previously been the venue for live music, community events and a rather large and tightly packed beer tent.

Well, potheads, rejoice. Now you will have a chance to attend the event with at least half a dozen marijuana stores participating. There will be free samples (while supplies last) as well as edibles and “baked” goods for those who don’t want to smoke but just get baked. If you don’t want to get high that way, they’ve got you covered. On site will be a hot air balloon for balloon rides at a slight fee. Or you can do both!

For the kids, the library will have a bouncy house, games, projects and food while adults enjoy some weed and me time.

Participants will need to stay on park grounds but are allowed to smoke freely while listening to several live bands with country, oldies and even some Reggae to set the mood.

A raffle will help with the funding and winners will score a free “goodies” bag. Stay tuned to The Post for dates and further details.