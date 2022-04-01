Two men arrested for catalytic converter thefts

One of the suspects in the act of stealing a catalytic converter.



Two men were arrested on catalytic converter thefts Tuesday after victims posted photos of the crimes and suspect and people recognized them.

Police arrested both a 39-year-old Howard City man and a 34-year-old Greenville man on charges related to catalytic converter thefts.

According to Sgt. Ed Brunner, Public Information Office for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, this investigation spanned Kent and Newaygo Counties. Detectives with the Metro Pattern Crimes Team in cooperation with Kent and Newaygo County detectives were able to track one of the suspects down to a home along Sparta Ave NW in Kent County’s Tyrone Township. This arrest stemmed from a catalytic converter theft along 18 Mile Rd in Nelson Township on March 23. Suspects entered onto the victim’s property around 11:00 a.m. and cut the catalytic converter off an SUV parked in the driveway. Repairs were estimated at $1,000.

Both men have been charged with 5-year felonies of Larceny from a Motor Vehicle & violation of the Scrap Metal Regulatory Act – Buying & Selling Stolen Non-Ferrous Metals. Both will be arraigned in the 63rd District Court. Their names will be released after arraignment.

In the Newaygo County incident, a woman reported on social media that she was home with her young children when she saw the suspect (someone she did not know) get out of the car, pull his hoodie up over his head, and come to the door. She didn’t answer it but remained quiet. She began to take photos through the window, and when she saw what he was up to, she ran outside and he left. She reported it to Newaygo authorities.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

“The agencies involved are working together to see if this arrest can help solve other cases as well,” explained KCSO. “Please continue to keep an eye out for suspicious activity in and around cars. Your doorbell & trail cameras go a long way in assisting investigators. Also, thank you to those of you that submit tips on suspects that may be involved. We can’t do it without your help!”