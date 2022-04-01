Teen receives award from Michigan State Police

Two teen girls who intervened on behalf of another girl are being honored by the Michigan State Police.
According to Spl/Lt. Michelle Robinson, Sixth District Public Information Officer, Sarah Foote, 13, from the Lakeview Post area was awarded a Distinguished Citizen award Monday at the Michigan State Police Sixth District Headquarters in Walker.
Robinson said that Foote and a second young female were communicating with a third young female victim via Snapchat. “The victim shared that she was being sexually assaulted. Both girls reported the conversation to police and through investigative leads a suspect was arrested for criminal sexual conduct 1st degree. Their quick thinking and willingness to help a person they knew little about demonstrated a depth of character not always seen in children that age,” said Robinson.
The second teen will receive her award at a later date. Robinson said they did not yet have permission to share her name.