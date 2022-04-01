Teen receives award from Michigan State Police

Pictured from left to right: F/Lt. Andrew Fias (Lakeview Post Commander), Sarah Foote, Tpr. Jennifer Always (Lakeview Post – Investigating Trooper), Captain Dale Hinz (Sixth District Commander), Lt. Ryan Maki (Lakeview Post Assistant Post Commander).

Two teen girls who intervened on behalf of another girl are being honored by the Michigan State Police.

According to Spl/Lt. Michelle Robinson, Sixth District Public Information Officer, Sarah Foote, 13, from the Lakeview Post area was awarded a Distinguished Citizen award Monday at the Michigan State Police Sixth District Headquarters in Walker.

Robinson said that Foote and a second young female were communicating with a third young female victim via Snapchat. “The victim shared that she was being sexually assaulted. Both girls reported the conversation to police and through investigative leads a suspect was arrested for criminal sexual conduct 1st degree. Their quick thinking and willingness to help a person they knew little about demonstrated a depth of character not always seen in children that age,” said Robinson.

The second teen will receive her award at a later date. Robinson said they did not yet have permission to share her name.