Silent Observer highlights Chase Bank robberies

Chase Bank robbery suspect in 2015.



Chase Bank robbery suspect in 2019.



Can you identify these suspects?

To recognize Silent Observer’s 50th Anniversary, they begun highlighting 50 unsolved crimes—one per day—leading up to their celebration on May 25, 2022. Police are asking for your help in providing information that may lead to the arrest in these crimes. Some are tragic homicides, some are thefts, and some are wanted for serious felonies and have not been located. Be sure to check out their daily posts on Facebook and Twitter.

Silent Observer recently highlighted two bank robberies that occurred right here in Cedar Springs. Here is the info:

Two bank robberies – ID’s needed! On 8/14/2015 at 9:40 a.m., the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed bank robbery at the Chase Bank in Cedar Springs. The suspect displayed a black handgun and demanded cash. After he obtained money, he fled on foot towards the White Pine Trail.

Then about 4 years later, on October 16, 2019, that same bank was robbed again. The suspect displayed a black semi auto style handgun and demanded cash. After he obtained money he fled on foot, again, towards the White Pine Trail. In both robberies the suspect was described as a black male in his 20’s, 5’08” to 5’10” and had an athletic build. Top picture is of suspect in 2015 robbery – bottom picture is suspect from 2019. Do you recognize him or his clothes? Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to contact Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org. Cash reward. Please share! #silentobserver50thcases