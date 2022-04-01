Protect migrating birds from window collisions

This indigo bunting is a migrating songbird. Photo by Dan Pancamo.

The Great Lakes lie at the intersection of two migratory flyways, or superhighways, which bring over 350 bird species through the region each spring. While a beautiful spectacle for us, migration is a harrowing journey for birds. One of the biggest dangers they face? Collisions with windows and other glass surfaces.

Migrating songbirds, like indigo buntings and Swainson’s thrushes are at highest risk of building collisions. These species also face steep population declines; doing what we can to prevent window collisions will help ensure their survival.

Collisions with human-made structures are a leading cause of bird deaths in the United States, causing up to 1 billion bird deaths each year in North America. Birds cannot detect glass, and collisions are just as likely regardless of bird health or age.

When birds hit windows, it is a life-threatening occurrence. Even birds that are able to fly away are likely to succumb to their injuries later. The good news is that there are opportunities to make your home or office more bird-friendly:

Identify problematic windows. To see which windows have caused collisions, check them from outside two or three times a week. Look for imprints, smudges or feathers on the glass, injured or dead birds, or clumps of feathers within 6-8 feet of the glass.

Michigan DNR staff in front of the Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit, after placement of nature scenes on the windows to reduce bird-window collisions.

Install bird-friendly solutions. Patterns on the outside surface of glass are the best way to reduce collisions. Studies have shown that exterior window patterns should be about 2-4 inches apart; 2×2-inch spacing is even better for smaller species, like Michigan’s ruby-throated hummingbirds, which are more prone to window-collisions.

For a list of quick, affordable ways to protect birds from your windows, check out American Bird Conservancy’s bird-friendly windows flyer at https://tinyurl.com/fyd88894; and learn about Audubon’s Lights Out Program and how to make your hometown safer for migratory birds at https://tinyurl.com/237muwfj.

For information on how you can get involved in Safe Passage Great Lakes building monitoring efforts, and what to do if you find a window-collision survivor, visit the Audubon Great Lakes website at https://gl.audubon.org/.