Newest Red Flannel Event coming this year

Be sure to wear your reddest of red this Red Flannel Day in preparation for the newest event. You might want to pick up your running shoes and start training for it today. Whether you’re a sprinter or long distance on the track, you can prove your speed and thrill of the chase when you participate in the 2022 Red Flannel Running of the Bulls.

Run for your lives, residents of Cedar Springs!

The running of the bulls has been a long-standing tradition in Spain, where bulls are encouraged to chase people. And people are encouraged to run from bulls.

“The festival is always looking for something new and exciting. Since we’re all wearing red anyway, we thought it’d be an appropriate tradition,” said a festival committee member.

But where will all those bulls come from? we asked. “One thing Cedar Springs has got is plenty of bull(s),” he joked.

The event will be scheduled for approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the traditional Red Flannel Parade. This will give the public time to clear Main Street. Local shop owners will quickly board up their windows and remove any signs or displays in front of their buildings. Vendors will be required to only showcase their wares on the side streets which will also be blocked off.

The event will start at the corner of Main and Muskegon where the bulls will be unloaded in a corral prior to the run. The “run” will span downtown from the south side of town to 18 Mile Road and Main Street. Participates will be required to sign a medical release form exempting the festival or the city from legal responsibility in the event of a gorging.

The city has allowed for seating for spectators on the tops of buildings for a small fee of $15 per seat.

Farmers with bulls need not register. Just bring your bull(s) to the Big Boy parking lot by 2:00 p.m. on Red Flannel Day. Every farmer that participates will receive a Big Boy gift certificate for one Brawny Lad (fries not included.)

PETA was also contacted and will be in attendance to make sure no bulls are harmed in the event.

For more info, contact the festival committee at (277) 453-6657.

Newest Red Flannel Event coming this year

