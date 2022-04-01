Keeping the Post going

Shopping the local newspaper

In an effort to keep a local newspaper in the greater Cedar Springs area, dozens of residents have donated at this difficult financial time to help keep local news in their community. The gofundme page has afforded the paper a reprieve from closing. But looking forward, there needs to be a plan for more local advertising to keep the doors open and a reporter on our streets.

A small group of community volunteers consisting of three local women, are compiling a petition to present to the City to create a proclamation for every business within the city limits to sign up for a monthly donation to the paper. Depending on the size of the donation, the business will be able to place an ad highlighting their services and products. The commitment of the business community would keep the paper on solid footing.

Newspapers are not non-profit organizations and therefore receive no government funding. However, although newspapers are mostly privately owned, they are considered as a “public service” by definition.

The petition would put the wheels in motion. All that’s needed is approximately one thousand signatures. If considered, the city would agree to a slightly unique tax code that would subsidize the business taxes enough to cover a portion of that cost. The more spent with the paper, the larger the tax relief.

The city would in turn be subsidized for the tax cut through a grant program from the U.S. Government under a new program to help small communities and businesses under the “Shop Local Act” passed by Congress this past fall.

If you are interested in signing the petition, it will be available at the Cedar Springs Public Library on April 1.