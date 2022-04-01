Be a good trail partner; steer clear of muddy trails

Biking on the DTE Energy Foundation Trail at Waterloo Recreation Area in Chelsea, Michigan. As trails thaw out, riders are asked to be extra careful and practice good trail etiquette – especially on muddy trails. More info at Michigan.gov/DNRTrails.



With warming spring temperatures right around the corner for much of the state, it’s a good time to remind everyone to help protect trails. Using muddy trails can leave ruts, uneven tire tracks and footprints, contribute to erosion and inadvertently widen trails.

It’s best to avoid muddy trails altogether; however, if you do encounter muddy sections, please keep the following tips in mind to avoid widening the trails:

• When bike riding: Dismount and tiptoe down the center—not the sides—of the trail.

• When hiking: Go right through the center of the trail, rather than traveling around the mud.

• When horseback riding: Carefully travel with your horse through the center of the trail.

“Following these tips may mean a little more cleanup for shoes, tires and hooves after an outing, but I think most trail users would agree it’s worth it to ensure our trails stay in the best possible condition during this seasonal transition,” said Kristen Bennett, acting state trails coordinator for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “Plus, when trails do start to widen, it can pose safety risks to users and cause damage to surrounding wildlife habitat.”

Learn more about etiquette on nonmotorized trails at Michigan.gov/DNRTrails.