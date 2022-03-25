Hometown Happenings 3/24/22

Hometown Happenings articles are a community service for non-profit agencies only. Due to popular demand for placement in this section, we can no longer run all articles. Deadline for articles is Monday at 5 p.m. This is not guaranteed space. Articles will run as space allows. Guaranteed placement is $10, certain restrictions may apply. You now can email your Hometown Happenings to happenings@cedarspringspost.com please include name anad phone number for any questions we may have.

theTable Meals at The Springs Church

Mar. 24,31: Meals are served every Thursday fom 5:30 to 6:30 pm at The Springs Church on the corner of Oak and Grant. All are welcome to theTable to enjoy this free meal that is being shared with us! #tfn

God’s Kitchen in Cedar Springs

Mar. 29, Apr. 5: Join us for dinner every Tuesday. God’s Kitchen – Cedar Springs welcomes families from Northern Kent County and the surrounding area to a Tuesday Evening Meal. No charge – no registration required! Served from 5:30 – 6:30 pm at the St. John Paul II Parish, 3110 – 17 Mile Rd., Cedar Springs. For more information, call the Church office at 616-696-3904. #51-20

Book Sale at CS Library

Mar. 29-Apr. 2: The Cedar Springs Friends of the Library is having a used book sale March 29th through April 1st from 10 am to 6 pm and on April 2nd from 10 am to 2 pm. The sale is at the Cedar Springs Public Library Community Room. All proceeds benefit the library and library programs. #11,12

Programs for 55+ at the CS Library

Mar. 30, Apr. 5: Are you 55 or older? The Cedar Springs Public Library has programs just for you! Join the Library as they are offering Special Spring Programs designed for 55+. From tea tasting to fitness, there is sure to be a program that would interest you! Tea Tasting at Perry’s Place on Wednesday, March 30th from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Let’s sip, taste tea health and wellness together. Preregistration required. Limited space available. Coffee & Canvas on Thuesday, April 5th from 10:30 to 12 pm. Coffee, creamer and creativity – what else could you need to add some color to your day? Preregistration required. Limited space available. To register or if you have any questions, please call 616-696-1910. For the full scheduler http://cedarspringslibrary.org/news/55-special-senior-programs-check-them-out-and-sign-up-now/ #12

BUNCO!

Apr. 1: Bunco on the first Friday of the month. – April 1st. Sponsored by Rockford Order of the Eastern Star – Bring a friend, everyone welcome! Doors open and light refreshments at 6 pm, and play begins at 6:30. Rockford Masonic Lodge, 1430 Northland Drive NE (across from Bell Furniture). $5.00 donation to play. You may bring your own snack if you wish or one to share. Join us for lots of fun, fellowship, prizes and a 50/50 raffle each night. Questions? Call: Janet 616-784-5372. Proceeds planned for Hand to Hand meal program. Weather note – if schools are closed we won’t meet. #12

Spring Break Camp at HCNC

Apr. 4-8: A fun filled week of indoor and outdoor activities. Archery, archeology, Capture the Flag, and survival skills are just a few of the offerings. Bring your lunch and dress for the weather. April 4 – 8 from 10 am to 2 pm, $10 per day. Howard Christensen Nature Center, 16190 Red Pine Drive, Kent City, 616-675-3158, www.HowardChristensen.org. #12,13