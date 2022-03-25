ANN ARBOR, Mich. (March 21, 2022) – Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice are encouraging communities across Michigan to participate in the 2nd annual Camp Out for Pediatric Hospice, an event that raises money in support of pediatric hospice patients and their families. The event coincides with “Max’s Big Camp Out”, a fundraiser started in 2020 by Max, a 12-year-old in Great Britain who’s been camping out in his backyard for nearly two years raising money for his local hospice that cared for his sick neighbor.

Max’s act of kindness inspires people around the world, and on Saturday, March 26 he’s camping out again and asking children and adults to have their own camp out to raise money for their favorite charity for a second year in a row. That’s why Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice continue to follow Max’s lead by encouraging everyone across the state to participate in this fun, family-friendly event.

“We’re continually amazed by the compassion and ingenuity of children. The inception of this annual fundraiser is all thanks to a child who felt compelled to support his neighbor in hospice care,” said Kim Streich, philanthropy manager for Hospice of Michigan. “The domino effect of his act of kindness has sparked a wonderful yearly event where individuals and families come together to support and raise money for pediatric hospice patients.”

To make each child’s camp out memorable, registered participants will receive a link to participate in a variety of activities, including story time with Cinderella, art projects, a sing-along and one lucky participant will receive four tickets to their choice of experience at either SEA LIFE Aquarium or LEGOLAND Discovery Center of Michigan.

All proceeds raised during Camp Out for Pediatric Hospice benefit Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children, the country’s only statewide pediatric hospice program. Last year, the event and its participants raised $30,000 for pediatric hospice patients.

Additionally, a small group of current pediatric patients and bereaved families working with Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children will receive activity kits courtesy of A Kid Again, an organization that provides hope, happiness and healing for children with life-threatening conditions.

Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice rely on the generosity of supporters in order to continue providing the very best end-of-life care for anyone who needs it – regardless of their age, diagnosis or ability to pay.

To learn more about Camp Out for Pediatric Hospice including registration and donation information, visit hom.org or arborhospice.org. Here is a direct link: