March 31-April 8: Spring Break

April 11: Board of Education Meeting

April 20: Half-Day for Students

April 25: Board of Education Meeting

May 18: Half-Day for Students & Last day for Seniors

May 26: Graduation

May 27-30: Memorial Break

June 3: Last Day of School

2022-2023 Academic Calendar

The 2022-2023 academic calendar for Cedar Springs Public Schools is now available.

Visit the calendar page on our district website to download or view a copy bit.ly/CSPSCalendar or use QR code to the right.