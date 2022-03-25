Bond Update









Despite the cold temperatures and snowy weather, the teams have been able to stay on schedule and continue with the construction as planned over the past few months.

The High School continues to be the main area of bond work taking place. The old media center has had inspections, drywall placed, and door frames installed. Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing have been completed and passed recent inspections.

The new wing addition has completed underground electrical and plumbing. The team has completed the foundation on the main floor, and soon we will see progress on the second floor! The decking and steel were installed for the roofing back in February and successfully completed.

Over spring break work is set to begin at Cedar View Elementary in areas that are not occupied by students or staff. The work will continue this summer installing a new heating and cooling equipment.