Biggest loser challenge over, new one to begin

Biggest loser winner Keena Briggs.



Congratulations to Keena Briggs for winning the Grand Prize at the Cedar Springs Public Library’s Biggest Loser weight-loss challenge! The challenge just concluded on March 15, after 10 weeks of hard work and perseverance. Great job, Keena. Coming in at second place was Vicky Babcock.

The Library will be hosting another weight-loss challenge “Spring into Wellness” starting on March 28 and ending on May 10. Any adult is welcome to join! The cost is $10 per person with one person taking home the cash Grand Prize. To sign up, stop into the Library or call us at 616-696-1910.