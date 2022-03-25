Artists at O’Flynn’s

Artist meet and greet Saturday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Painting by Mallory McIntyre.



Stop by O’Flynn’s on April 2 and enjoy some snacks, ask some questions, and watch an artist bring a painting to life!

Mallory McIntyre and Emilie Salvail, of Bewitched Gallery, will be doing a live painting during their Artist Meet and Greet. Ask them any questions you want about their art, from what inspires them to the process that takes them from a blank canvas to a finished piece. Treat yourself to some tasty snacks while you chat with these wonderful artists!

About Mallory McIntyre

Hello! I was born and raised in Rockford, MI. I have 2 wonderful children, and 2 goofy dogs. It was while living in Lubbock, TX for 7 years, where I discovered my ability and love for painting. Painting became my way of meditation, and led to my own self-discovery, personal growth and my spirituality. It has inspired me to step out of my comfort zone and bring out the beauty within. Painting became my way to express and connect with who I truly am, and others.

About Emilie Salvail

Lake Odin by Emilie Salvail.



Born and raised in Rockford, I have loved art all my life. I took every Art class available in high school and recently have taken up Photography. My favorite medium is Acrylic and have been busy developing my craft. I love to draw, paint and sketch. Most of my work has been landscapes but I have been branching out trying other things. I have a very spiritual side and mostly paint what I dream or imagine.