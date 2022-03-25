web analytics

American Heart Association Challenge

Posted on 25 March 2022.

Over the course of the past month Cedar View Elementary, Red Hawk Elementary, and Cedar Springs Middle School have been participating in the American Heart Association Challenge. During this challenge, students have learned about how to keep a healthy heart, raise funding for health equity, and help end heart disease and stroke. Cedar Springs Middles School and Red Hawk are still fundraising. Students at Cedar View have completed their challenge raising over $5,216.62 and also will be receiving a gift card for new P.E. equipment!

This post was written by:

- who has written 19007 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Ray Winnie
Intandem Credit Union

Archives

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!