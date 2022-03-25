Over the course of the past month Cedar View Elementary, Red Hawk Elementary, and Cedar Springs Middle School have been participating in the American Heart Association Challenge. During this challenge, students have learned about how to keep a healthy heart, raise funding for health equity, and help end heart disease and stroke. Cedar Springs Middles School and Red Hawk are still fundraising. Students at Cedar View have completed their challenge raising over $5,216.62 and also will be receiving a gift card for new P.E. equipment!