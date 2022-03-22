Los Angeles Becomes First Major U.S. City to Reach $6 Average Gas Price



Oil’s rise, refinery snags fuel the West Coast city’s prices to highest yet

Press release from Gasbuddy.com

BOSTON (March 22, 2022) — Los Angeles, today, became the first major city in the U.S. to reach an average gas price of $6 or more, according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform saving North American drivers the most money on gas. The national average gas price in the U.S. has begun to decline since its peak of $4.35 per gallon, set on March 10, but prices on the West Coast, and specifically California, have continued to soar.

This milestone was reached largely due to rebounding oil prices because of the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine but recent refinery kinks in Southern California amidst a rise in seasonal demand has pushed Los Angeles over the top. California also typically has some of the highest gas prices in the country because of its high gas taxes and its cap and trade program, which assess a premium based on emissions. Statewide, California’s average gas price is now $5.85 per gallon.

“In less than three weeks, the average price of gasoline in Los Angeles has surged by an average of $1 per gallon, blowing past $5 and now reaching $6 per gallon on refinery issues and Russia’s war on Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While I’m hopeful we won’t go much beyond this, there’s not much light at the end of the tunnel for now.”

Another potential headache could be developing: refinery workers at a Chevron refinery recently went on strike, pushing the refiner to find replacement workers in the interim. After, a flaring event occurred, indicating a potential problem at the facility. The current $6 per gallon prices have happened because of a culmination of many issues, but could worsen if more issues develop before others are solved.

GasBuddy recommends drivers in the Los Angeles area always compare gas prices before filling up to save money.