Sunshine Week awards 2022

Sen. Ed McBroom, 38 th district.

Sen. Jeremy Moss, 11 th district.

Sen. Curt VanderWall, 35th district.

The Peter Pettalia Memorial Sunshine Award is given annually to public servants that strive to promote and protect government openness. The award is named after former State Representative Peter Pettalia of Presque Isle who embodied support and understanding of the importance of keeping citizens informed through a transparent government.

Two of the recipients of the award this year are second time honorees. Senator Ed McBroom and Senator Jeremy Moss have worked tirelessly during their time in both the House and the Senate to get Michigan laws changed so that the legislature and governor are subject to FOIA. In addition to that, both have supported other measures to improve transparency in Michigan.

Senator Curt VanderWall is receiving the award for his strong voice in support of public notice in newspapers. He understands how important permanent legal notices of government activity is to the taxpayers of Michigan. As the leader on this issue in the Senate, he shepherded the newspaper modernization bills to a unanimous vote and continues to work on getting these bills, which would provide even more transparency to Michiganders, through the House.

Dirk Milliman, Chairman of the MPA Public Policy Committee made the following statement: The leadership exhibited by these three elected officials continues to benefit all Michigan citizens. They understand that the work of government is owned by the taxpaying citizens of our state. Information created by government is information that belongs to the citizens. We salute them and thank them for their leadership and dedication to open government.

Sunshine Week is the annual nationwide celebration of access to public information and what it means for you and your community. It is being celebrated this year from March 13-19.