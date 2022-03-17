Shipwreck Society finds vessel at bottom of Lake Superior after 130 years

Shown is the Nirvana, the sister ship of the sunken Atlanta.

The name-board of the Atlanta.

The wheel from the Atlanta.

WHITEFISH POINT, MICH. – The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) is excited to announce the discovery of the 172-foot schooner-barge Atlanta. The Atlanta was found 35 miles off Deer Park, Mich., in 650 feet of water in Lake Superior.

Shipwreck hunting can be tedious. More than 2,500 miles of Lake Superior were mapped in the summer of 2021 by Marine Sonic Technology in partnership with the GLSHS using Side Scan Sonar – Marine Sonic Technology.

The Atlanta sank on May 4, 1891. It was upbound with a load of coal in tow of the steamer Wilhelm when both vessels got caught in a northwest gale. The storm was too much for the towline which snapped, and with no sails, the Atlanta was soon at the mercy of the lake, and the crew took to the lifeboat. They pulled at the oars for several hours and eventually came within site of the Crisp Point Life-Saving Station. While attempting to land their small boat near the station, it overturned and only two of the crew made it safely to the beach.

Because of its time in the frigid depths of Lake Superior, the Atlanta is a wonderfully preserved shipwreck. “It is rare that we find a shipwreck that so clearly announces what it is and the name-board of the Atlanta really stands out,” said Bruce Lynn, Executive Director of the GLSHS. “It is truly ornate, and still beautiful after 130 years on the bottom of Lake Superior.”

Director of Marine Operations, Darryl Ertel for the GLSHS said. “No one has to ask where the Atlanta is anymore.” The survivors said all three masts broke off during the storm, and video from an ROV (Remote Operated Vehicle) proves all three masts broke off flush with the deck and are nowhere to be found.

After the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society released the discovery of the shipwreck Atlanta in March of 2022, this letter was found in an old United States Life-Saving Service log from one of the survivors, Eli Wait. Sailor Wait penned the letter two days after the life-saving service saved his life. Five out of seven of his shipmates drowned on May 4 1891. This is his letter:

Crisps Life-Saving Station, May 6, 1891

Superintendent J.G. Kiah,

Detroit, Michigan

Sir: I wish to express my thanks to the Life-Saving service, and this is to certify that I, Eli Wait, was saved at the point of death, and was pulled out of the heavy breakers by Capt. Small of the Crisps Station. I was so numb with cold I had no use of my limbs when I was pulled out, and in ten seconds more I would have been lost for the undertow was taking me out when the keeper ran out into the lake and pulled me ashore. *** I can safely say that my life was saved by Capt. Small. When we got to the breakers our boat upset and we were all thrown out, and to my knowledge three of our men did not rise again. The life-saving crew did their work well and all that was in their power. It was impossible to save those that were lost; they were so benumbed with cold that they could not hang on until the lifesavers could get to them. Two of us were all that could be saved; the rest went to the bottom and the undertow carried them out into the lake. John Pickel was saved as well as myself. I can not express by pen my thankfulness for the kindness we received from the captain and crew, for we can safely say that we are indebted to them for our lives.

Yours respectfully,

Eli Wait

Sailor, schooner Atlanta

To the letter is added the signature John Pickel, Saginaw, Michigan, Survivor of the schooner, Atlanta.

