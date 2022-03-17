North Kent Seniors to distribute funds

By Judy Reed

The North Kent Senior Association is one step closer to dissolving and distributing the funds it received for the sale of the building at 54 N. Park St.

The building was sold back in the fall after the board realized they had things needing repair, several of the tenants moved out and could not be replaced, and there would be no more money coming in. According to both Board President Sue Norton and trustee Kim Gillow, their realtor, Brynadette Powell, told them they would get no more than $40,000 to $50,000 and that the building would never pass inspection. Then, without the building being formally listed for sale, Powell went to them with a cash offer from someone for $25,000, which they accepted.

Within days of closing, the building was listed by Powell, for the new buyer, Bob Young (54 N. Park LLC) for $249,000.

The building later sold for $209,000 to Calvary Assembly of God Church.

In the meantime, the North Kent Senior board has been trying to get the Association legally dissolved and distribute the funds from the $25,000 sale to some area nonprofits.

The board met on March 4 at 3 p.m. for a special meeting on the issue. Present was Sue Norton, Kim Gillow, Dawn Kelley, and Whitney LeBaron.

According to minutes from the meeting, they have now submitted all the required paperwork to the IRS. They received a receipt from the City of Cedar Springs for payment of the back taxes ($4,604.14). Out of the $25,000 sale price, $8,000 had been held in escrow for those taxes. The board received a check from the title company for the remaining $3,395.86. The board reported that $15,543.34 remained in their bank account, with all debts resolved.

The board members present voted unanimously to distribute the remaining funds evenly between three local nonprofit organizations: the Cedar Springs Women’s Club, the Cedar Springs Theatre Association, and the Howard Christensen Nature Center. Each will receive a check for $5,167.

The board then completed the Dissolution questionnaire and attached the required records, which were submitted to the Attorney General’s Office. They then voted to dissolve the North Kent Senior Citizen Association effective March 4, 2022.

Different parties affected by the sale asked the Kent County Sheriff’s Office to investigate whether anything illegal occurred. Sgt. Todd Probst let the Post know last week that they would not be seeking any charges in the matter. Instead, it will be up to the State Attorney General’s Office, as they also have been asked to investigate.

In the meantime, the seniors who used to attend the meetings at the center aren’t happy with the way the events unfolded. They don’t feel like they had a say and said no one on the board ever discussed it with them. Cherrie Camilleri, who did not attend at the time, but is helping the seniors to bring their group back together and find another place to meet, gave the Post a statement.

“The North Kent Senior Association’s body wants it acknowledged their building was sold without their knowledge or participation. We were asking questions back in May. Only to get answers of old rumors, half truths, and threats. No sharing of the plight of the building. No proof to what needed to be addressed. The association’s body never had a chance to be part of a solution.

“The building was sold without transparency, or inclusion. Treasury reports, rental records, general business of the association were never available for reference.

“By not sharing this with the association, Sue Norton and her board were acting on their own behalf, and not the association’s. The burden of responsibility was assumed by Sue and the board. They opened the door for the seniors to be taken advantage of and signed the papers that allowed it to happen.

“It’s not seller’s remorse when you don’t get to be part of the negotiations. The decision to sell was voted on by Sue and four board members in a Special Meeting held September 9. Another Special meeting was held on September 15, that was made up of Sue and her board, and included Brynadette Powell, realtor and attorney Todd VanEck. Not one of the association’s body were in attendance or were made aware. Why NOT?

“There were solutions. The in house church wanted to pay rent. Proven fund raisers of the past. Asking for donations from the body. Instead the building was just sold and for $25,000.

“Our hope is that Sue and her board see it is right to give the association’s paperwork back over to us, so we can continue moving forward. We want our senior community back. Please do not dissolve, let the association live on. Give us back our box of history.

“Paperwork is before the State Attorney General, Kent County Prosecutor, and Professional Standards Committee. The funds are still unaccounted for, and “the needed repairs” clarified. Investigation continues into the realtors involved. Answering the question of why it was not listed on the open market until after Mr. Young bought it.

“(It’s) a sad story (but) the North Kent Senior Association will survive and build a stronger senior community.”

Camilleri said that the seniors’ next meeting will be at the Cedar Springs Library March 17, from 11:30 until 2.