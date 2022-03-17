God and you

By Pastor Jon Huizenga

Rise Up Church

Meets Sunday mornings at Cedar Springs Middle School, 10:00 am.

Hi neighbors!

I hope life finds you in a good place today, and that spring weather is arriving as you read this (though as I write, it is cold).

God put this on my mind for this “From the Pulpit.” I hope it helps.

I’ve been thinking about these Bible words from Paul to the people in ancient Athens. Acts 17:24-25: “The God who made the world and everything in it is the Lord of heaven and earth and does not live in temples built by human hands.And he is not served by human hands, as if he needed anything. Rather, he himself gives everyone life and breath and everything else.”

Paul’s points to the people of Athens were:

God made you and everything.

Therefore, He is Lord of you and everything.

God doesn’t need you to take care of Him or provide for him.

Rather, God takes care of you and provides for you.

God is God and He gives you life, breath, and whatever you need.

Here is what I think God wanted me to say to you:

If you are wondering today whether God is paying any attention to you; if you feel alone or ignored or under pressure and are wondering whether God even notices; the answer is he does! I think God wants me to tell you that He does see you, that you are not invisible to him, that He does want to provide the life and breath and whatever that you need.

The people of Athens tended to imagine that gods need to be served and cared for. Paul pointed them to a God who serves and cares for them. They needed that message.

Every once in awhile, God sends somebody to remind you that He is close by. Today that person is me. Call out to God. He is present. He is paying attention. He is rising up to show you compassion. He will respond to you.