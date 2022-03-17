DONALD WAYNE HINTON

Donald Wayne “Donnie” Hinton passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 after a valiant 2-year battle with cancer at the age of 57. He was surrounded by his family. Donnie is survived by his two daughters, Nicole (Collin) and Donnaya (Matt); granddaughters, SkyLynn, Gwendolyn and Esme; his mother, Nancy; brothers, Mark and Tim (Kelli); sisters, Marie (Tom) and Deb (Duane) as well as many nieces, nephews and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his father, Don. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 29, 1964. He was an avid Boy Scout and loved the outdoors. He also loved spending time with his kids and grandkids and watching movies. His truest passion was all things semi-trucks and traveling the country as an over the road truck driver for over 15 years. Donnie especially will be remembered for his love of cowboy boots, his big heart and his kind smile. The family would like to thank the staff at Emmanuel Hospice for their compassionate care provided to him. Memorial service for Donnie will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe St., Rockford, MI. The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution to the American Cancer Association, 129 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. The family welcomes messages and memories in their online guestbook at www.plaisierfuneral.com.

