Detectives arrest six on drug charges

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, detectives from the Central Michigan Enforcement Team (CMET) executed six search warrants at residential commercial marijuana grow locations in Kent, Newaygo, and Montcalm Counties. The search warrants were issued as part of an on-going investigation of illegal commercial marijuana grow operations. As a result of the investigation, six males were arrested, over 3,000 marijuana plants, 150 lbs. of finished marijuana, vehicles, and grow equipment were seized.

The names of the arrested individuals are not being released pending arraignment and additional investigative follow-up.

CMET was assisted by the State Sheriff’s Chief’s Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT), West Michigan Enforcement Team (WMET), Metropolitan Enforcement Team (MET), Mid-Michigan Investigative Narcotics Team (MINT), Marijuana Tobacco Investigations (MTI) – North, Central and West, Magnet, Sixth District Homeland Security Team (HST), Emergency Support Team (EST), MSP Hart, MSP Lakeview, MSP Sixth District Fugitive Team, Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department, Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and Homeland Security Investigations (HIS).