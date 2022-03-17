Birdhouse and Garden art auction raises funds for library

This “Fairy Garden” birdhouse was won by Vicky Babcock, of Solon Township. It was decorated by former librarian Donna Clark.



The Cedar Springs Public Library concluded their first ever Birdhouse and Garden Art online auction on February 27. Overall, they profited $659.35, with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward future programming needs for the Library.

A special thanks goes out to Cedar Springs community member, Rob Hall, for dedicating his time to handcrafting and building the birdhouses. In addition, a big thank you to all of the community partners that put much time and talent into uniquely painting and decorating each birdhouse! They include: Teri Louden, Kaylee Peaslee, Robin Creighton, Donna Clark, Sierra Langel, Melissa Dubridge, David Stricklen, Molly Race, Cedar Springs Brewing Company, Independent Bank, Judy Reed, Shelly Aardema and Ensley Real Estate. Also, the Library would like to thank the talented local artist who generously donated the Circular Sawblade Morel Mushroom to the auction. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you, Cedar Springs, for supporting your local Library!

Library assistant Mary Gardner pulled together the first ever birdhouse auction fundraiser for the library. “The Stone Cottage [decorated by Post Editor Judy Reed] sold for $100 and was the highest bid! A patron stepped up and paid for the construction of the birdhouses, and another paid for his birdhouse, so everything that sold was pure profit. Altogether, the auction pulled in $659! Not bad for a fun, first time fundraiser.

“My favorite part was the fact that every person who participated was thrilled to be asked and told me that the project was a lot of fun,” explained Gardner. “I call that a win. I enjoyed the process, too. Watching the bidding at the last few hours was exciting. The mushroom sculpture came up in price by a few dollars at a time and ended up $50 more than it had been at for almost the full 2 weeks.”