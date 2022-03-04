Woman injured when car hits trees

A Belding woman was injured when her vehicle struck several trees. Courtesy photo.







Montcalm County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a one-car crash near the intersection of South Greenville Road and West Dickerson Lake Road in Montcalm Township at approximately 02:11 a.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022.



When deputies arrived at the crash location they found the driver, a 44-year-old Belding woman, complaining of injuries. The Belding woman was transported to Spectrum Health-Butterworth campus in Grand Rapids by Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.



The investigation revealed that the Belding woman was driving a 2020 Dodge Challenger southbound on South Greenville Road near West Dickerson Road when she lost control and exited the roadway to the left and struck multiple trees.



A seatbelt did not appear to have been worn. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors. The crash remains under investigation.



In addition to Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services and Montcalm County Central Dispatch, the Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Montcalm Township Fire Department and the Montcalm County Road Commission.



