Way to go Cedar Springs!

By Lois Allen, Publisher

Thanks to the loyal readers of Cedar Springs, we continue to publish the local news, fighting the war against disinformation and continuing an invaluable public service to thousands of families. Way to go readers of The Post! The Post has been cherished by so many Cedar Springs residents since its very beginning over three decades ago. People loved their little local newspaper. It kept us going to see their excitement and dedication. It was just a small, weekly local but we felt wanted and appreciated by so many residents here. To date, readers and even some local organizations have contributed close to $7,000 to help. Without it, we would have had to close. Thank you!

Big corporations are big on “junk” mail advertising. And they can afford it. But nobody rushes to their mailbox to read their daily junk mail! If a check is on its way, yes, we check that mailbox—daily.

But big businesses are so big, they don’t want to mess with small weekly newspapers.

Our advertising is designed to be affordable for every business, big and small. The advertising cost in the local newspaper is a tiny fraction of the cost of printing and mailing promotionals. But because the marketing people of today are told that no one reads newspapers anymore, they don’t include them in the advertising budget. Sad.

I want to shop local. I always shop the local newspaper first (obviously). I would like to see an electrician, a plumber, a tax consultant, a roofer and some of the other services available in this area in The Post. When a business promotes locally with the local news, they are providing you that service as well.

There used to be healthy and widespread local media coverage all across the country when we had local newspapers in many towns. Most were a part of the AP (Associated Press). Everyone was a member and all news sources were connected thereby sharing news on local levels which sometimes turned national because of the AP.

Cedar Springs became the Red Flannel Town many, many years ago (in 1936), when the two women running the local newspaper (The Clipper) read an article in the New York Times during one of the coldest winters on record and no one could find the coveted, fuzzy warm red undergarments. Nina Babcock and Grace Hamilton, now both resting at Elmwood Cemetery, were the publishing team that reached out to the nation to tell them, “We have red flannels in Cedar Springs!” And the rest became history.

So local news can have a huge impact. And like the police, you miss them most when you need them to be there. However, it’s a business decision to support the local newspaper in the town you serve. We would love every local business to join in the community with area news by budgeting some advertising money to connect with their customers who live here.

You can charge a subscription, but all publications need additional ad money as the subscription money usually pays for the delivery. Also, web presses used for newspaper pages require a minimum run. It’s complicated.

Because of your support during these very uncertain times, I will continue to see The Post print without taking a paycheck, just as many local publishers are doing now. I’m old now, so I get Social Security. I can’t think of a better job for me and I don’t want to stay home. So keep up the support and we’ll try and keep our local newspaper in Cedar Springs.

You can either donate to the gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/sh92h-save-your-local-newspaper; or donate by card over the phone by calling 616-696-3655; or send a check to The Cedar Springs Post, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319; or stop in with check, card or cash to 36 E. Maple Street, Cedar Springs.