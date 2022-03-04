Seniors seek to start again

The former senior center at 54 N. Park Street in Cedar Springs

By Judy Reed

The senior citizens who used to meet at the former senior center at 54 N. Park Street in Cedar Springs feel like no one cares that “their” building was sold out from under them–and that no one will listen to them. They are calling it a scam.

But they aren’t the only ones feeling they were scammed. Sue Norton, president of the North Kent Senior Association, and Kim Gillow, who was also on the board and helped run things for the seniors, were part of the board that voted to sell the building, due to a problem with a lack of funds coming in, impending back taxes, and problems with a leaky roof, broken boiler, and pipes that need to be fixed. They sold the building on a $25,000 cash offer that came through their realtor, without a listing, only to find out that their realtor then represented the buyer in a flip of the building, and marketed it for $249,000, and sold it for $209,000 to a local church.

Ouch.

“It’s so sad,” said Cherrie Camilleri, a woman who is helping the seniors, “they know they are not going to get the building back, but they would like all the property back, such as the photos and the minutes.”

“We’d like our history back,” said Janice Hill.

Sue Norton, the president of the North Kent Seniors Association, told the Post that the photos they are speaking of are in a box that she gave to them. She said she only kept things that were hers, including her own photos, and the paperwork she needs to hold on to.

If this were the only problem, it would still be painful, but at least there might be a resolution. But the senior saga is a many-headed monster.

How did this all happen? Let’s start at the beginning.

The North Kent Senior Citizens Association was incorporated in April of 1984, and their address was listed as 9100 Wolverine Blvd, in Rockford. In 1986, a land contract memorandum was filed to show the North Kent Senior Association purchasing the building at 74 N. Park St. from the First Church of God. The warranty deed in 1987 shows that same address. Later documents show an address of 44 N. Park St. It was only recently that it began showing up at 54 N. Park St.

In 2005, The Post did an article on January 20, 2005, that the senior center was running out of funds. About 60 seniors attended at the time. Their funds were running low because two tenants in the building, the Kent County Health Department and ACSET had moved out due to mold in the building. Without their rent, the senior center couldn’t pay their expenses to maintain the building. Some community groups helped them get rid of the mold problem.

Interestingly, Jean Lumsden, who was treasurer at the time, told the Post that the church “donated” the center to the seniors in the mid-1980s but that probably wasn’t the right word, because she then went on to say that the city paid the first $6,000 for the seniors and that it was their responsibility after that. But she said that the deal stipulated that if the seniors disbanded, the church would revert to the city. The Post has not yet found any paperwork stipulating that, but it is something that has been passed down through the years.

After we ran that article about their problems, we ran another article in April 2005, announcing that the senior center had found some new tenants. Sue Norton and Kim Gillow, who were interested in doing a fundraiser for them at the time, took a tour of the building and decided it would be a great place to host their massage therapy businesses. Other groups began to rent out space there as well, such as Weight Watchers. The building has always had a variety of tenants despite being in a residential area.

Fast forward 10 years. President Ruth McMullen went to Metron, and Jean Lumsden wanted to go to Tennessee to live with family. And the senior center needed someone to take over as President of the board. Sue Norton agreed to do it. After all, she liked helping the seniors. So in May, 2015, Lumsden announced that Sue Norton and Kim Gillow would be taking over the senior center, and Sue would be in charge and would collect the rent from the tenants.

Both Sue and Kim told the Post that the center never “made” money; that often they would use their own money to do lunch or take the seniors on outings. “We might have them pay the first couple of dollars on a ticket for something, but we would drive them and not get paid,” explained Norton. “Everything I did, I did for free.” She noted that she tried to get the seniors to help her do things, such as decorate, but they wouldn’t. She said she tried to get them on the board, to give them a key, so they could come on in if she was with a client. “They didn’t want the responsibility,” she explained. “They just wanted to come in and do bingo and have their lunch.”

The building eventually began to have problems—and there wasn’t enough money coming in to fix them. Gillow said she used $5,000 of her own money to fix the plumbing. “At first I didn’t want them to know it was me, so we told them we got a donation,” explained Gillow. “Then they started complaining and saying we took their donation.”

They said they also had problems with the boiler and a leaky roof. And then they found out that their non-profit status had been revoked in 2011 before Norton took over, and the City of Cedar Springs would likely be asking for back taxes.

Norton and Gillow still thought the building would revert to the city if the seniors left. But City Manager Mike Womack said he told them that was not the case. Norton said he also warned them the building was in a residential area, and that no new business tenants could move in.

In the meantime, the seniors told Norton they thought they should raise the rent for the tenants. Norton said she told them that if they raised the rent to $400, the tenants would move out, and that new ones would not be allowed to move in. “But they still voted to do it,” she said. And the tenants—a hair stylist, counselor, and a church—all moved out. “When I told the tenants, they all left,” explained Norton.

Norton said that they knew they were going to have to come up with money to fix the boiler and other things, and thought about having a fundraiser. But then they contacted realtor Brynadette Powell, whom they were acquainted with through Lions Club, about selling the building.

Gillow said that Powell came to them and told them she had a $25,000 cash offer from someone to purchase the building. “She said we might be able to get $40,000-50,000 for the building, but we’d have to fix the boiler or it wouldn’t pass inspection,” recalled Gillow. “I asked if she could guarantee $40,000 to $50,000? She said no, so we told her to take it.”

So at the end of October, the building sold for $25,000 to 54 N. Park LLC, aka Bob Young. The building was then listed, a few days later by Powell, for $249,000.

It sold for $209,000 to Calvary Assembly of God.

Powell gave us this statement:

“In the fall of 2021 I was approached by members of the North Kent Senior Citizens Association about selling their building. They had threats from the City that they would need to pay taxes, including past taxes for using parts of the property as commercial rental space. They told me they were struggling with costs of keeping heat and lights on as winter was approaching. The boiler was broken. The building had mold, ants and was in disrepair. They advised that they just wanted out.

I received an offer for $25,000 which I was obligated to present. I felt it was low and I told the representative that. However, it had the benefit of being an as-is cash sale. The representative immediately told me to “take it.” I insisted that the representative take it to the Senior Center Board. I suggested that they might want to list it and look for a higher offer. The next day I was advised to accept the offer because the Board really did want to avoid liability for continued ownership.

I am required to present every offer I receive and to act on a client’s decision to accept an offer. Because the seniors cannot keep any of the money, they had limited incentive to maximize the sale price and they removed substantial exposure for back taxes, routine costs, and necessary improvements.

That 1st buyer took substantial risks regarding the condition of the building and that given limited permissible uses it might take years to resell, and that it might cost many tens of thousands of dollars to maintain until it would resell. Despite the problems with the building’s limited permissible uses and the condition of the building the 1st buyer did find just the right 2nd buyer. That buyer is a church which has offered use to the seniors. The seniors appear to be in an improved situation.

I feel bad that some of the members of the Senior Center have seller’s remorse, but I did what I was supposed to do as a real estate representative by advising the Board’s representatives of the offer, letting them know it was low but unconditional, and by accepting their decision.”

The Post asked Powell if she if Young had made any repairs and if he had fixed the boiler. She said he had.

We also contacted Shawn Kiphart, the realtor for Calvary Assembly of God, who said the building was in good shape. He also said they had no idea that it had just sold for $25,000. He explained that looking at the MLS is one of the first things he does. “Since it never hit the MLS, it wasn’t listed,” he explained.

He said when the title came in and it said 54 N. Park LLC, he didn’t realize it was not connected to the seniors. “I actually showed the building to another couple first,” he explained. “Calvary had been looking for a home for a couple of years, and after seeing the building, I thought it might be perfect for them.”

He said he thought it could go anywhere from $210,000 to $275,000, so was surprised when they accepted $209,000. “I thought they’d counter,” he said.

Pastor Craig Owens confirmed they’ve mostly only had to do a little painting in the building. But he is offering the seniors a place to meet. “I don’t blame them for being upset,” said Owens. “Although we weren’t a part of creating the problem, we are committed to being part of the solution.”

The seniors are looking at the offers being made to them, and hope to soon pick out a new place to meet. But they are still on a crusade to get the Attorney General to look at the situation.

The City has done its own investigation, which they’ve handed over to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, and are hoping that the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney General will also get involved.

Meanwhile, Gillow is trying to get the North Kent Seniors Association dissolved, and is working with the Attorney General’s office to that end. She just needs a receipt from the city showing that money came out of the escrow to pay the back taxes. But at press time, she had not yet received the receipt. Once she gets it, they can disburse any money left over to non-profits in the area.