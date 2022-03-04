Richard A. Wesche Sr. age 83 of Sand Lake, died Monday, February 28, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 19, 1938 in Detroit, MI the son of August and Mary (Schug) Wesche Sr. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 – 1962. Dick worked for several furniture factories and then retired from General Motors after 20 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends. He took several trips with his siblings. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving are is wife of 65 years, Verna (Shick); children, Scott (Lori), Richard Jr. (Patrice), Theodore (Susan), Russell, Frederick (Sonya), Catherine (Todd) Simcoe; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Hunter; 3 sisters-in-law; 1 brother-in-law. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters; 4 brothers; 6 brothers-in-law; 5 sisters-in-law. There will be no services at this time, a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

