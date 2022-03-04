Regan wins primary for 74th district seat

Will compete against Democrat Carol Glanville in May

The Republican winner in yesterday’s primary for the 74th District House seat was Robert Regan, with 2,404 votes. Steven Gilbert was close behind with 2,323; Justin Noordhoek had 2,102; and Brian Bair had 481. Carol Glanville was the only Democrat running, and she got 3,756 votes.

Regan and Glanville will compete for the seat in the election on May 3.

You can see the election results at https://www.accesskent.com/Departments/Elections/

All election results are considered “unofficial” until audited by Kent County.

Voter turnout in Kent County was 15 percent.