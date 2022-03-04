Red-wingedBlackbird Arrival

By Ranger Steve Mueller

Each year as spring approaches, friends and I try to predict the arrival date of Red-winged Blackbirds to see who comes the closest. Our arrival location is limited because the arrival date varies among small areas. They arrive in the Grand Rapids area earlier than locally. Even areas like Rockford and Cedar Springs have different arrival dates.

Variables include habitat, weather, wind direction, individual wintering areas, movements of other birds, genetic programming, age, and food availability. Even the sex is important. Male Red-winged Blackbirds arrive almost two weeks before females. The first males to arrive claim nesting territories they defend from others of their species. First arrivals tend to be more successful than later arrivals at keeping a territory.

That can become hazardous for first arrival survival. If a male does not travel as far south, it gets a head start for getting back sooner than others. The unknown challenge is weather in wintering grounds or in seasonal nesting territory. A hard winter can cause death at wintering sites or severe weather at nesting locations can result in death to early arrivals. The risk/benefit is that early arrivals can select the best habitat for food, water, shelter, nesting plants, and where food will be most abundant.

On 24 Feb 2022 redwings were seen in the Grand Rapids area. That did not affect our local arrival location dates. I predicted a week later with the date being this week’s paper publication (3 March). My specified area is in north Kent County and includes the Cedar Spring marsh along 17 Mile Road near the high school, US 131- and 17-Mile Road, wetlands along the drive to Howard Christensen Nature Center (HCNC), Ody Brook Nature Sanctuary, and most importantly the Spring Creek marsh by Spring Lake along 20 Mile Road just east of HCNC.

I am traveling less since retiring. I do not go to HCNC daily. This limits my sightings of early arrivals. I keep looking at home hoping for the arrival on my predicted date. Perhaps you have seen them before 3 March this year if your viewing area is within the specified search area. They arrive near the Rockford Dam earlier than here even though there is little mileage difference.

Each migratory species has its own unique arrival schedule and dates for actual nest building and egg laying. Northern Cardinals remain in the area all winter and are among the earliest songbird nesters along with American Robins. Some robins remain in the region all winter and others move farther south. It is a good survival strategy for the species to have two different wintering locations. Another migratory species that nest about the same time is the Chipping Sparrow.

One of my friends predicted a local arrival of 25 Feb. He will look intently. I will have submitted this article for publication already so I will not know if his date will be closer than mine. He has a good chance of having selected an arrival date more accurately than mine because the redwings arrived about 15 miles to the south a day earlier.

My date might be good because I do not leave home often. The wonderful snow that arrived during the early morning hours on 25 Feb could slow advances northward, but the day became a beautiful sunny day that could encourage movement. A southerly wind did not occur where such a wind would be welcomed by migrators.

Each year has different weather conditions that influence arrival dates. Stay alert to what is happening in your local area and enjoy wild neighbors to the fullest.

Natural history questions or topic suggestions can be directed to Ranger Steve (Mueller) at odybrook@chartermi.net – Ody Brook Nature Sanctuary, 13010 Northland Dr. Cedar Springs, MI 49319 or call 616-696-1753.