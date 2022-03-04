Janet June Avis passed from this Earth to be with her Savior Jesus on Saturday February 26, 2022. Born on November 19,1934 to parents Norman and Helen Nielsen, in Muskegon Michigan, she lived most of her 87 years in Cedar Springs. Although she suffered from dementia for her last 7 years, she had lived a life filled with the love of family, travel, and a great love of all things in God’s natural world. A 1953 graduate of Cedar Springs High School, in 1954 at just 20 years old, she married the love of her life, Norwood Avis – who would become her lifelong companion and husband for 68 years. Shortly after the wedding, she and Woody boarded a train for Mountain Home Air Force Base in Boise, Idaho to begin their life together. Soon after, they began building their family with the arrival of their first child, Tamara. After returning to West Michigan, daughter Ruth arrived. son Richard and daughter Marcia completed the family within a few short years. After raising their family, Janet and Woody embarked on many adventures together. Traveling from coast to coast to see the Atlantic, Pacific, and the Gulf Oceans. They often travelled with their trailer, driving to meet friends and family throughout Michigan as well as crossing the country to visit states on both the west and east coasts, and extensive travel throughout the southeast. They enjoyed special cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean as well. Consummate “snowbirds,” they spent nearly 20 winters in central Florida, where they made many close friends from all over North America. Wherever they ventured, Janet always found time to appreciate the beauty of nature at every turn. She deeply studied and celebrated the beautiful details found in the handiwork of God. She generously shared her knowledge and love for the natural world found in rocks, flowers, trees, birds, and butterflies. She was renown for her ability to spend hours bent over combing beaches, shorelines, creek beds, dunes, and gardens examining every rock, seashell, pine cone, twig, or plant she found until her pockets bulged with treasures – she was simply enthralled by nature’s special gifts. Janet was also a DIY (do-it-yourselfer) before it became popular. She designed house plans, hung wallpaper, made her own curtains, reupholstered furniture, and was known as a real “Mrs. Fix It” among her neighbors, family, and friends – she prided herself on knowing her way around a toolbox. Rarely one to rest, Janet loved to garden and shared hundreds of flower arrangements – often making one or more bouquets for the alter at Cedar Springs United Methodist Church every Sunday. She enjoyed playing the piano and played the ‘chimes’ prior to Sunday church services for many years. When she did sit, she was usually busy sewing or making beautiful crochet items for loved ones. Under God’s mercy, Janet passed peacefully into God’s arms with the help of Butterworth Hospital Hospice. She was welcomed to heaven by her parents, as well as her in-laws Donald and Wenona Avis, brother Gerald Nielsen, brother-in-law Ron Avis, and son-in-law Thomas Tice. She will be remembered lovingly by her husband Norwood; children, Tamara, Ruth & Jim Betar, Richard & Julianne Avis, Marcia & Brian Gibson; grandchildren, Michael Greer, Kelli Greer, Andrew Gibson, Shawn & Krysta Betar; great-granddaughter, Clare; brother Daniel & Sondra Nielsen;sister-in-law Nell Avis; five nieces and one nephew and their families, Dorai & Bruce VanDyke, Darci & Mike Waite, Duinn & Scott Shevock, Drew & Becky Nielsen, Amy Avis, and Molly & Kevin Ball; cousin Nancy Shepler and her twenty great-nieces and nephews whom she loved. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Food Pantry at the United Methodist Church 140 South Main Street Cedar Springs, MI 49319. Visitation and service was held Wednesday, March 2 at Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Pastor Michelle Vallier officiating. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Cedar Springs with a luncheon to follow at the United Methodist Church.

