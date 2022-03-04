Give Wisely When Making Donations for Ukraine

The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan (BBB®) is advising potential donors to be deliberate with their donations to help the people of Ukraine. Generous donors want to help by supporting charities that are raising funds for assistance.

“Unfortunately, bad actors often try to take advantage of people’s good will,” says Lisa Frohnapfel, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “You want to make sure your donation is used as intended, so it is important to take some time and make sure the charity you are working with can deliver on their promises and support.”

We certainly encourage generosity to help the people in Ukraine but caution donors to avoid questionable appeals by keeping the following tips in mind: