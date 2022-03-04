Festival of one-act plays

The Cedar Springs Community Players have lined up six original one-act plays by local authors to be performed at the Kent Theatre. Each show has a comedic element that everyone will enjoy.

In Why Does the Wolf Cry written by 11-year-old Olivia Wilbur, a student tries to avoid things she doesn›t like at school. Back There by Maripat Allen explores the question, “What happens when you argue with yourself?” Xiernon from Glixtar also by Allen reveals a close encounter with a friendly alien. Always by Dana Hall is about a couple still in love in their twilight years. Beware the Ides of Mars by Erin Osgood questions what could go wrong exploring Mars? Hamlet & Eggs by Scott Phillips puts an Appalachian twist on Shakespeare.

Included in the casts are: Lilly Wood, Susan Veenema, Anji Britten, John, Jordyn, and Chloe Kerrish, Judy Schultz, Cody Wilson, Erica Schutter, Korin Suggitt, Natalie Allshouse, Misty Beazley, Dave Schmuker, Brian Thomas and Doug Christensen.

Show Dates: March 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m., March 6 at 3 p.m. Tickets: $10 in advance at the Cedar Springs Community Library or $12 at the door. $6 for kids under 18 years old.

Next Up:

March 31: 6:30 p.m. and April 2 at 9:30 a.m. auditions for Scott Phillips’ original show, A New Skirt in Town. Cast includes men and women ages 16+. Shows will be the last two weekends of May.

July: The Wizard of Oz, Jr. (Summer Kids Musical)