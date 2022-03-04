Duane Oliver Hussey, age 82, of Grand Rapids, passed away on February 28, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI after a lengthy battle with dementia. He was born on January 13, 1940, to John and Margaret (Richardson) Hussey in Pittsburgh, PA. He attended Roseville High School in Roseville, MI and Alma College, where he played basketball. Duane proudly served in the United States Air Force, joining in 1960. On April 4, 1965, he married Paulette Moen at the little church in Lunds Valley, ND. Duane worked as a Chemical Salesman in the steel industry and was part owner of Silbond in Weston, MI. Duane was an active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Sand Lake, MI. He was an avid boater and golfer, but more than anything he enjoyed spending time with family and watching his grandkids play sports. Duane also had a soft spot in his heart for his furry family members. Duane is survived by his wife, Paulette Hussey; son, Jon (Laureen) Hussey; daughter, Holly (Chad) Coppock; grandchildren, Jon (Chelsea) Hussey, Matthew (Tori Drzyzga) Hussey, Daniel (Rebecca) Hussey, Kevin (Chelsey) Coppock, Kayla (Jack Loviska) Coppock, and Jacob (Kaitlyn Paas) Coppock; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Sophia, and Mason; sisters-in-law, Joanne Colbenson and Tedi (Steve) Morlan; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Al and Lynn Coppock. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Alan Colbenson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5th at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 180 Northland Dr., Sand Lake, MI 49343, with Pastor Lee Zabrocki officiating. There will be a time of visitation at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY, 10306, t2t.org. Please share your memories of Duane online at www.plaisierfuneral.com

