Cheer headed to state finals

The Cedar Springs Red Hawks Varsity Competitive Cheer team is headed to their fourth consecutive state final appearance this weekend after taking second place at regionals last Saturday.



Cedar Springs Varsity Cheer is off to State Finals for their fourth consecutive season. Cedar Springs Varsity was the Regional Runner up Saturday, February 26, to DeWitt. New head Coach Katy Hradsky couldn’t be more proud of her team. “This season started off more than rocky, but when they needed too, these girls have stepped up into their power.”

The team ended their first round with a score of 227.1; they scored 220.38 in round 2, their highest round 2 score of the season; and earned 306.1 in round 3, for a total of 753.58.

DeWitt took first place, with a score of 765.87. Cedar Springs trailed DeWitt the whole competition, landing them in second place. Reeths Puffer came in third, with a score of 750.64; and Forest Hills took fourth, with a score of 744.56.

All four teams advance to State Finals this Saturday at the Delta Plex. Tickets can be bought from the Delta Plex box office.

Seniors Abbey Salisbury and Kira VanderKooi are the first of any CSHS cheerleader to compete at all four finals. “It’s been a rollercoaster but I wouldn’t trade it for anything else,” said Abbey. “I’m grateful to be a part of this program.”

Kira feels the same way. “It has been an amazing experience to be a part of our growing program. Through all the hardships, it has been the most rewarding experience.”

Kira added for future CSHS Cheerleaders, “There will always be teams and single cheerleaders that will out skill you, but you can’t beat grit and determination.”