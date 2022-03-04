Century-old postcard found in antique shop



This old postcard that originated in Cedar Springs, was found in an antique shop in Tecumseh.



The postcard was mailed from Cedar Springs to Clinton in 1908.

By Judy Reed

A postcard mailed 113 years ago from Cedar Springs to Clinton, Michigan, was recently discovered in an antique shop in Tecumseh, Michigan. Clinton is about five miles from Tecumseh.

The discovery of the postcard was made by former Cedar Springs resident Rachel (Drake) Antosh. “As a former resident of Cedar Springs, I was surprised to find it in a shop in Tecumseh, MI,” she wrote. She recognized the last name of the person that the card was addressed to—a Miss Hazel Snauble—as a road in Cedar Springs, and thought maybe the family may have been prominent here at the time, or at least enough to have a road named after them.

The card features a small photograph of a young man and young lady glued to the postcard. The card is dated Cedar Springs, Mich. January 10, 08 (1908) and the message reads, “Dear Cousin, This is the way Gladys and Paul looked when an old camera of mine winked at them. We are all alive.” It was signed, “Ernest.”

We spoke to Sharon Jett, with the Cedar Springs Historical Museum. They had obituaries on file for both Ernest Snauble and Gladys Snauble. It appears that Ernest, Gladys, and Paul were all siblings, and the children of Joseph and Clara Alexander Snauble. According to Ernest’s obituary, he was born in 1881 near Ann Arbor, and moved to Solon Township with his parents when he was two years old. They bought a farm west of Solon Center, near Cedar Springs, and Ernest lived his whole life on that farm. He would’ve been 27 years old when he sent that postcard. He was director on the Solon Center school board for several years, and justice of the peace for Solon Township. He married Faith Moe in 1941. They later sold the farm and moved to Rockford. Ernest died in February of 1952 and was buried in Rockford Cemetery.

Gladys was born in August 1889. She would’ve been 18 in the photo. She was a graduate of Cedar Springs High School, Western State College and normal schools in Kalamazoo, according to her obituary. It also said she taught school for many years in East Grand Rapids. She never married. Gladys died in January 1981 in Grand Rapids. She was buried in Elmwood Cemetery in Cedar Springs.

According to his World War I draft registration, Paul Snauble was born in 1892. He was just a couple months shy of 16 when the photo was taken. He, too, became a high school teacher. In 1917-18 he was teaching at Harbor Springs in Emmett County. In 1920, he married Edna McCallum, and lived in Detroit, and later Kalamazoo. He died in 1961 in Hawaii, and was buried in Kalamazoo.

Both the 1900 and 1910 census show there was also another sibling named Ida, who was between Ernest and Gladys. She was born in 1884, and died in 1934, and was buried in Elmwood Cemetery. It does not appear she ever married.

Rachel Antosh has asked the Post to donate the postcard to the Cedar Springs Historical Museum on her behalf, which we will gladly do. We will let you know when that happens! Many thanks to Rachel for passing the postcard our way, and to Sharon Jett for her help.