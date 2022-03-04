Boys bowling team wins regionals, headed to state

The Cedar Springs boys bowling team are regional champs. From L to R: Alex Steil, Zach Vedders, Cody Marshall, Cole Harms, Isaiah Waite, Braedyn Brewer, Coach Russell, Andrew Fliearman.



Chloe Fisk also headed to state

Chloe Fisk (center) qualified for the state finals.

It was an exciting weekend at the regionals for the Cedar Springs Red Hawk bowlers. Team competition was Friday, Feb 25, and individuals on Saturday, Feb 26, at Westgate Bowl in Comstock Park.

The guys team had a great day on Friday. They stayed strong and focused, and bowled their way to first place, out of 17 teams, to become the Division 2 Region 8 champs! They came in first with 3,931 pins; Northview was in second place, with 3,897 pins, and Sparta was third, with 3,675 pins.

The girls team was up against some great teams. In the team competition the girls gave it their best effort but were not able to place. They finished in 6th place, with 2,883 pins. Sparta (3,295 pins), Whitehall (3,077), and Greenville (2,993) took the top three positions.

In the individual competition, Chloe Fisk had a great day and finished 7th, with 1,024 pins, which qualified her for the state finals.

The Cedar Springs boys team were also winners of the OK Gold conference.



The Division 2 state finals will be held this coming weekend at the Super Bowl in Canton, Michigan. The guys team will compete Friday, March 4, and Chloe will compete Saturday March 5.

Way to go Red Hawk Bowlers!