Winter robin or spring robin?

By Judy Reed

Bernie Hale, of Solon Township, sent us this photo of a robin in his yard. We’ve been hearing of other people seeing robins as well.

Are they signs of spring?

We certainly don’t know for sure, but according to what Ranger Steve Mueller told us a few years ago, it’s also possible they could be robins that wintered here. “Many stay around but mostly in swamp areas during the winter. They seek berries during the winter and show up in people’s yards feeding on crab apples and things like that,” he explained.

According to results of the Christmas Bird Count that he posted in Nature Niche in January, they counted 142 robins.

But whether they are newly arrived or whether they wintered here, a robin always gives us hope that spring is just around the corner!