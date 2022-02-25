Public Health order expires

By Judy Reed

Both the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Kent County Health Department sent out notices lasts week regarding the “recovery phase” of Covid-19.

The MDHHS announced the state is officially in a post surge recovery phase and lifted the mask advisory for most public places, including schools. The exception is high-risk congregate care settings.

Kent County Administrative Health Director Adam London said that in December when Omicron hit, “Kent County was experiencing a pandemic high of over 1,200 diagnosed cases on average per day and the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests was over 40%. We are now averaging 158 new diagnosed cases per day and the positivity rate of new tests is standing at an average of 15.4% and dropping quickly.” He said that hospitals have also seen Covid inpatient numbers in hospitals fall from near 400 to less than 200.

London said the health department has had inquiries on whether they will mandate Covid vaccination for the public, and he said they will not. “Eligible persons are encouraged to get vaccinated, however, this office will not mandate the vaccine for the public,” he said.

All public health orders have expired. The one in place for schools expired last Friday. Cedar Springs Public Schools posted an announcement regarding changes to their guidelines.

“With this shift, the following changes that go into effect immediately for students, staff, and guests of Cedar Springs Public Schools District:

Isolation is not required for a student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19.

Quarantining is not required for a student or staff member exposed to COVID-19.

Students or staff members who display symptoms of any contagious illness should stay home until fever or symptom-free.

If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19 or is exposed to someone who has tested positive, contacting your health care provider is recommended.

Our district will continue to report positive cases of communicable diseases for staff members or students to the KCHD (as required by the Public Health Code).

The federal mandate for mask-wearing on public transportation (school buses) is still in place until March 18. We will continue to follow this mandate and communicate any changes to this in the future.

Visitors will be permitted in buildings during the school day following our pre-pandemic protocols starting on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Cedar Springs Public Schools will continue to work with public health officials and make the necessary adjustments to our practices based on local health department orders, the Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services (MDHHS), and Center for Disease Control guidance.”

We also checked with Creative Technologies Academy Superintendent Autumn Mattson on what they are doing. “We are following the recovery phase requirements, which includes that all positive cases must isolate for 5 days. We are no longer mandatory quarantine for close contacts or household contacts,” she said.

To read the MDHHS press release, go to www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/ and click on press releases, and go to the most recent one dated Feb. 16.