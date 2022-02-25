One week remains until special elections in four Michigan counties

With one week until Election Day on March 1, when four Michigan House districts will hold special elections, citizens who received but have not yet returned their absentee ballot are encouraged to hand deliver it to a local drop box or their clerk’s office to avoid postal delays.

Absentee ballots must be received by the voter’s city or township clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Voters in districts holding special election primaries can also vote in person at their polling place on March 1. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Special election primaries will be held in the following House districts:

15th in Wayne County

36th in Macomb County

43rd in Oakland County

74th in Kent County

“With one week remaining until these districts hold special elections, clerks stand ready to assist voters in making their voices heard in their communities,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Voters have options to cast their ballot, and whether you vote in person or by drop box, you can be confident that each option is safe and secure.”

Eligible Michiganders who have not yet registered to vote can do so in person at their city or township clerk’s office now through 8 p.m. on Election Day. They can also request and submit an absentee ballot at the clerk’s office in the same trip.

The March 1 special election primary will determine the candidates to fill partial terms for the vacated seats in the respective districts, meaning those elected in the May 3 special general election will serve until Dec. 31, 2022. The seats to be filled will represent districts based on the district maps that have been in effect since the prior state redistricting took place after the 2010 census.

Primaries and general elections for the next term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and based on the new district maps from the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be held in August and November of this year.

Clerks’ offices are required to be open for eight hours the weekend before the election. Voters should contact their local clerk for their hours of operation this weekend.

Voters can find more information including a sample ballot and the location of their clerk’s office and polling place at Michigan.gov/Vote.

See last week’s Post, dated February 17, for the candidates running for the 74th District seat, or visit https://cedarspringspost.com/2022/02/17/special-election-to-fill-74th-district-house-seat/.