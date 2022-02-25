Odyssey of the Mind team headed to state

Cedar Springs Middle School Odyssey of the Mind T=team members include (from L to R): Talon Smith, Zephaniah Kirsch, Luke Brown, Catriona Van Sweden, Blake Stump, Kaleb Russell, and Quentin Bliss. Coached by Rachel Stump and Kimberly Durkee.

Cedar Springs Middle School Odyssey of the Mind team showed off their creativity and placed 2nd at their regional competition held February 12, 2022, at North Rockford Middle School.

They had to create a humorous circus performance, which included three original circus acts and two original animals that performed a trick. The theme they created was based on school. They had a class clown, bookworm, teacher’s pet, strongest student, a young person who unknowingly showed up in the circus world, a principal as the ringmaster, and a mysterious figure also known as the Janitor.

East Rockford Middle School came in first, Cedar Springs was second, North Rockford Middle School was third, Greenville Middle School was fourth, and Renaissance Public Academy placed fifth.

The team will move on to compete at State Finals at Thornapple Kellogg Middle School in Middleville on March 12, 2022. We congratulate you on your hard work and dedication and wish you the best of luck at State Finals!