MC Officer Mickey Parling

Michigan State Police recently named Motor Carrier Officer Mickey Parling, of the Lakeview Post, as Motor Carrier Officer of the Year.

The Motor Carrier Officer of the Year Award recognizes the MSP motor carrier officer who symbolizes outstanding professional ethics, dedication to duty and concern for giving back to their community. Parling serves as a field training officer, background investigator, recruiter, motor coach inspector, size and weight instructor, and is certified in post-crash investigation, in addition to his daily duties as a motor carrier officer.

Additionally, he implemented an officer mentoring program among fellow motor carrier officers and successfully brought the first officer through the process. In his community, Parling has completed a multitude of commercial motor vehicle safety and “Truckers against Trafficking” human trafficking awareness presentations. More recently, because blood is desperately needed right now, Parling helped co-host a successful blood drive. Parling enlisted with the MSP in 2006, graduating as a member of the 16th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School.

Congratulations, MC Officer Mickey Parling!