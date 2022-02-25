Man killed in Oakfield Twp. crash

File photo.

An Edmore man died Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Oakfield Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the head-on crash just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, on Lincoln Lake Avenue, just south of 16 Mile Rd.

According to police, the 32-year-old Edmore man was traveling northbound on Lincoln Lake, when his vehicle struck a southbound vehicle being driven by a 55-year-old man from Rockford.

The Edmore man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Rockford man and his passenger, a 77-year-old Rockford woman, both suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

No citations have been issued at this time and crash investigators are continuing to piece together what happened leading up to the crash. Any other contributing factors are unknown at this time.