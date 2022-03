Kids had fun last Friday at the Cedar Springs Public Library glow-in-the-dark party.

Last Friday night, February 18, the Cedar Springs Public Library partied after hours in a Glow-in-the-Dark event! Kids ages 6-11 got to participate in glow bowling, painted glow pictures, danced around to their favorite songs and even got to make and take home glow-in-the-dark slime! It was a huge hit that left many kids asking when they could come back and do it again!