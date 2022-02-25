Artist meet and greet at O’Flynn’s

Saturday, March 5th, Artist Meet and Greet with Wayne Vander Hout

Stop by O’Flynn’s on March 5th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and watch an artist bring a painting to life! Wayne Vander Hout will be doing an acrylic painting in person during the Artist Meet and Greet. Ask him any questions you want about his process or tools, and learn about his artists’ journey.

Painting by Wayne Vander Hout

Artist Info:

Wayne Vander Hout

I’m 60 years old. I have been painting since 2014, and have been a cabinet maker for most of my life. I make my own frames for all of my paintings, as well as some furniture. I do Acrylic or oil painting, my black and whites are the most popular, some are as large as 30”x 48”. I also create some 16” by 20”, and many 11”x14” paintings. There is quite a variety to choose from priced between $20 and $240.

Saturday, March 19th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Young Entrepreneur’s Day

Young Entrepeneur’s Day supports talented kids from the area.

Join us for our semiannual Young Entrepreneur’s Day to support these amazing and talented kids!

They’ve worked hard creating great items for you to enjoy! Stop out and be a part of this great learning experience with them and help encourage them to continue developing their skills and talents into adulthood.