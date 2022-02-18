Ten new members to be inducted to CSHS school hall of fame

The Cedar Springs High School (CSHS) Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is excited to announce seven individuals, two teams, and one coach who have been voted into the CSHS Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

These members will be inducted to the CSHS Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, February 18, at a private

celebration at the Cedar Springs High School. They will also be honored between basketball

games at Cedar Springs High School on Friday, February 18, 2022.

The 2022 CHSC Athletic Hall of Fame Individual inductees are:

Justin Balczak ‘11 State champion hurdler, Track and Field

Jolene Bickle ‘95 School Record in Long Jump, 3-time conference champ, 3-time All-Conference OK Gold

Division Track and Field

Heather Howard ‘12 3-Time All-American Competitive Cheer

Andre Metzger ‘78 4-Time All-American, Wrestling

Landon Peacock ‘06 Big Ten Champ, State Champ, Cross Country All American, Mr. Cross Country, Cross

Country

Ross Powell ‘86 All-State Pitcher, Baseball

The 2022 CHSC Athletic Hall of Fame Coach inductees are:

Jim Gallery ‘74-’79, ‘83-’89, and ‘00-02’ Cedar Springs High School Football Coach

Ted Sabinas 32 years of coaching, 28 as Head Boys Cross Country/Asst. Track Coach, 7x state

championships in XC and Track Distance, 4 MHSAA Regional Team Championships, 5x Team Conference

Championships, 2x XC National Championship Qualifiers, Teacher in the district.

The 2022 CHSC Athletic Hall of Fame Team inductees are:

1976-1977 Boys Basketball Team, Holds the record for most wins in a season (23).

1993-1995 Wrestling State Championship Team

Matthew Moffett, Cedar Springs High School Athletic Director is excited to be part of the start of the

CSHS Hall of Fame. “We are extremely excited to honor this first-class into the Cedar Springs Hall of Fame and this will be a great tradition to continue every year. There have been so many students, faculty members, coaches, and community members that have helped create this Hall of Fame and I have enjoyed working with them to create this for our community.”

The committee is looking forward to honoring our inductees and starting a new tradition here in Cedar Springs, Michigan.

The CSHS Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2019 by the Athletic Leadership Council to honor former

athletes, coaches, administrators, volunteers, and supporters for outstanding achievement. This is the

first group inducted into the Cedar Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame due to COVID-19 delaying

the opportunity since 2019.