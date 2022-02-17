Winter Free Fishing Weekend is back Feb. 19-20!

Get outdoors for some world-class fishing Feb. 19-20, 2022, as Michigan’s annual Winter Free Fishing Weekend returns! Everyone can fish without a license all weekend long, though all regulations still apply. More at Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.

Ready for a classic Michigan winter outdoor experience? How about the annual Winter Free Fishing Weekend, this year on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19 and 20—two full days for family and friends to fish without a license, though all other fishing regulations still apply.

Michigan has celebrated Free Fishing Weekend every year since 1986 as a way to promote awareness of the state’s world-class fishing and vast aquatic resources. With more than 3,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, tens of thousands of miles of rivers and streams, and 11,000 inland lakes, Michigan and fishing are a perfect match.

Before heading out to your favorite spot, make sure you and your fishing buddies are prepared for winter weather. Take a few minutes to review our ice safety tips at Michigan.gov/IceSafety, too.

If you already have a fishing license, the Winter Free Fishing Weekend is a great opportunity to introduce someone new to Michigan fishing. Who knows? They might just get hooked on this popular pastime!

Another bonus: During Free Fishing Weekend, the DNR waives the need for the Recreation Passport, usually required for vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and more than 1,300 DNR-managed boating access sites.

Get more details on the weekend at Michigan.gov/FreeFishing. Brush up on current fishing regulations at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests.