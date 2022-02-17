Voters can register and cast ballot in one trip

In counties holding special elections March 1

Michiganders in the four districts holding special election primaries March 1 who have not yet registered to vote can do so in person at their city or township clerk’s office now through 8 p.m. on Election Day. They can also request and submit an absentee ballot at the clerk’s office in the same trip.

Citizens who wish to vote in a primary and still need to register must do so in person at their clerk’s office, as online and mail registration is not permitted within 15 days of the primary.

Also, due to the proximity of the primary, citizens who have received but not yet returned their absentee ballots are encouraged to deliver them to local drop boxes or their clerk’s office to avoid postal delays.

“Voters have options to vote in the upcoming special elections, and if they choose to submit their ballots before Election Day they can do so easily by hand delivering them to their local drop box or clerk’s office,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Doing so is a secure way to ensure your vote is counted and your voice is heard in this important election.”

Special election primaries will be held March 1 for the following House districts:

15th in Wayne County

36th in Macomb County

43rd in Oakland County

74th in Kent County

Ballot drop box and clerk’s office locations for individual jurisdictions can be found at Michigan.gov/Vote. Before submitting their absentee ballot, voters must sign the outside of the ballot envelope.

Voters in districts holding special election primaries can also cast their ballots in person at their polling place on March 1. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The March 1 special election primary will determine the candidates to fill partial terms for the vacated seats in the respective districts, meaning those elected in the May 3 special general election will serve until Dec. 31, 2022. The seats to be filled will represent districts based on the district maps that have been in effect since the prior state redistricting took place after the 2010 census.

Primaries and general elections for the next term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and based on the new district maps from the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be held in August and November of this year.

Voters can find more information including a sample ballot and the location of their clerk office and polling place at Michigan.gov/Vote.