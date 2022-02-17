Tri County Jr. Eagles named community member of the month







The Tri County Jr. Eagles were honored as “Community Member of the Month” by the Nelson Township Board of Directors on February 8, 2022.

The Jr. Eagles’ motto is “people helping people.” This youth group lived up to their motto by assisting in various activities and volunteering throughout this past year.

Even with Covid restricting many programs, they were able to achieve the following to help their community:

Hosted a pancake breakfast with “Elsa and Olof” to help raise funds to provide free activities and events for the Sand Lake community.

Hosted a pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny. The children were able to visit with the Easter Bunny and have a free photo and a gift.

Hosted a “living history” event with historical characters that influenced the Revolutionary War, including George & Martha Washington, Benjamin Franklin, British soldiers, Paul Revere, and Thomas Jefferson. There was even a colonial breakfast.

They hosted food drives for Helping Hands food pantry in Howard City and collected 1,000 pounds of food total for the year. They also collected 230 pairs of socks for those in need.

Hosted a free “Harvest of Hope” event in Salisbury Park, Sand Lake, for the community to enjoy, which included several bounce houses; a climbing wall; scarecrow building contest; and farm-themed games. This was also a food drive to collect food for the pantry.

They provided free themed scavenger hunts for the community to enjoy, which included prizes.

Hosted a “Christmas in July” craft show and bake sale, which included visiting with the Grinch, with a story time and scavenger hunt.

The club handed out 125 miniature flags to the community at the 911 firefighter appreciation light parade in Sand Lake.

The Jr. Eagles presented the Village of Sand Lake a new Veterans Memorial Wreath to be displayed at the Veterans Memorial in Sand Lake, and provided a memorial tribute to all the veterans, which included the Cedar Springs American Legion color guard. Each veteran received a commemorative pin from the Jr. Eagles.

Congratulations to all of you on a job well done!